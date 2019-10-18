Fans split over Tall Ass Mo’s daughter not speaking vernac
Fans of Tall Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu's reality show were nearly in civil war mode on Thursday night over whether it was right that the couple's daughter Khumo appears to not speak an African language.
Her parents speak to her in English and some of the show's fans had a problem with it.
They said sis should be taught to embrace her roots and speak vernac.
Both Khumo and her parents don't seem too phased by it, especially because Khumo has bigger plans to “move out” of the house soon.
She had fans giggling with her cute antics and sharp wit.
While many were stanning over her, others took to Twitter to make their feelings known on the whole language issue.
Of course, there were also those who said Khumo should be allowed to live her life like she wants.
#MoAndMome so Khumo refuses to speak her mother tongue...lalela, bangamuneka la kithi. Die poppe sal dans.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b3EYqKYJ0O— Sass🌻 (@SassDladla) October 17, 2019
There is nothing normal or ok about your kids not being able to speak their mother tongue no matter how you rationalise it in your head. Masimba nje lawo. #MoandMome— Ta Gabes (@kwethu90s) October 17, 2019
You can't expect your child to be fluent in vernac if you don't constantly converse with them in vernac #MoandMome— #FreeKanyaCekeshe (@CallMe_Kat_) October 17, 2019
Don't care where you live, Lakeside in Cape Town bryanston or Fourways or what schools you chose if your kids can't speak their mother tongue that's an L for the parents you've failed. Your kids should at least have a surface understanding of their mother tongue. 🤦🏾♂️ #MoandMome— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) October 17, 2019
There's nothing wrong with Khumo or any other kid not knowing/ unable to speak / use 1 of our official languages. Its 2019.... let the kids be 💯😕#MoandMome pic.twitter.com/sLq2AEzGoy— #Goddess (@Princess_BeeKay) October 17, 2019
#MoandMome complaining that your child doesn't speak vernac when you speak to them in English. 🙄. Bona mo, ka gaka English e fela ko ntle! Ka gae re bolela Sepedi, finish and klaar!— Mmabatho M. (@M2ABA2) October 17, 2019
Are you guys going to complain about this show everytime it airs?🤣😂 just change the damn channel bathong #MoandMome— Woolridge Grant (@Kim_butterf) October 17, 2019