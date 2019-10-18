TshisaLIVE

Five reasons why 'Top Billing' will be missed in SA

18 October 2019 - 06:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The show will come to an end on October 19 after the SABC failed to renew its contract four months ago.
Image: Supplied/Top Billing

After more than two decades providing the country with top content in luxury and lifestyle, Top Billing will come to an end on October 19.  

The show, which broadcasts on SABC3, was cancelled because the public broadcaster  could no longer afford to pay for it, SowetanLIVE reported.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster didn't renew the show's contract four months ago.

Tswelopele Productions, owned by Basetsana Kumalo, issued a statement on behalf of her, saying: “Every show has a beginning and an end and I must admit a quarter of a century is one great feat. Patience Stevens and I are so proud of the work and marvel this show has been in our lives and careers.

“We've enjoyed many accolades, experiencing its longevity and watching audiences embrace living The Top Billing life gives us goosebumps every day. It is a wonderful chapter neither of us will ever forget.

“We trust that the show has served audiences by inspiring them to dream big, embrace their inner creative genius and dare to live the life they deserve.”

Over the years, Top Billing has become one of Mzansi's faves and here are five reasons why it will be dearly missed:

Tours in spectacular houses:

Exclusives on Miss SA winners:

Rugby wives making their debut:

The show's presenters:

Interviews with superstars:

