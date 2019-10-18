Five reasons why 'Top Billing' will be missed in SA

After more than two decades providing the country with top content in luxury and lifestyle, Top Billing will come to an end on October 19.

The show, which broadcasts on SABC3, was cancelled because the public broadcaster could no longer afford to pay for it, SowetanLIVE reported.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster didn't renew the show's contract four months ago.

Tswelopele Productions, owned by Basetsana Kumalo, issued a statement on behalf of her, saying: “Every show has a beginning and an end and I must admit a quarter of a century is one great feat. Patience Stevens and I are so proud of the work and marvel this show has been in our lives and careers.

“We've enjoyed many accolades, experiencing its longevity and watching audiences embrace living The Top Billing life gives us goosebumps every day. It is a wonderful chapter neither of us will ever forget.

“We trust that the show has served audiences by inspiring them to dream big, embrace their inner creative genius and dare to live the life they deserve.”