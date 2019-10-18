Jo-Ann Strauss: Thank you Top Billing for giving me the best of the good life

Former Top Billing presenter Jo-Ann Strauss has reflected on her time as host on the lifestyle and entertainment show as news of it coming to an end dominated conversation around Mzansi.

The SABC confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, with the last episode set to air this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Jo-Ann thanked Top Billing for giving her an amazing platform and inspiring her.

"Thank you Top Billing for giving me the best of the good life for so many years and for inspiring me to work harder and smarter. What an incredible journey it has been with the team and I am eternally grateful to everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes to make this show what it was."

The SABC did not give a reason for its decision to cut the show but said it would continue airing repeats until March next year.

"Viewers can tune in to the finale episode of Top Billing, which will air on Saturday, October 19 at 6.30pm on SABC 3. The viewers can enjoy repeats of special episodes of the show until March 2020."

The broadcaster promised "more exciting and new content on the channel" in the future but did not announce a replacement for the show.

"SABC 3 and Tswelopele Productions: from the presenters, producers and crew to the dedicated team who worked on the show, wraps up this season finale with the hope that it will open doors for new opportunities and encourage young creative talent to trust in creating concepts that stand the test of time."