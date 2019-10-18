Kelly K on Lebo Mathosa biopic, love & claiming back her power through music

The singer has made headlines over the last few weeks after City Press revealed that she was set to play the role of Lebo Mathosa in an upcoming biopic.

Reports over the weekend stated that she was no longer a part of the project but it was unclear whether she pulled out or was fired.

A source told City Press that producers were allegedly tired of her “diva tendencies”.

In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE this week, Kelly rubbished the claims and said the truth would come to light.

“I will not talk about the biopic but what I can say is that they can say whatever they want about me, they [producer] know the truth. Whatever they sweep under the rug will come to light!”

In a similar way, Kelly believes she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her private life.

Kelly dated rapper Chad da Don for several months but the pair sparked break-up rumours in August when they deleted each other’s pictures from Instagram.



Although neither confirmed the break-up, Kelly said the song was not about Chad but all relationships where she had been undermined

“I am not here to talk about my love life. My song is not about any particular relationship but it is about all my previous relationships and being undermined by men.”