LISTEN | Kelly K on Lebo Mathosa biopic, love & claiming back her power through music
The star has a brand new track...
As rumours around her work and private life continue to swirl, singer Kelly Khumalo has claimed back her power the best way she knows how, through music.
Kelly dropped a new single on Friday, Undithatha Kancinci, and explained she was tired of being overlooked.
LISTEN | Kelly K says her new single is NOT a clap back:
The singer has made headlines over the last few weeks after City Press revealed that she was set to play the role of Lebo Mathosa in an upcoming biopic.
Reports over the weekend stated that she was no longer a part of the project but it was unclear whether she pulled out or was fired.
A source told City Press that producers were allegedly tired of her “diva tendencies”.
In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE this week, Kelly rubbished the claims and said the truth would come to light.
“I will not talk about the biopic but what I can say is that they can say whatever they want about me, they [producer] know the truth. Whatever they sweep under the rug will come to light!”
In a similar way, Kelly believes she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her private life.
Kelly dated rapper Chad da Don for several months but the pair sparked break-up rumours in August when they deleted each other’s pictures from Instagram.
Although neither confirmed the break-up, Kelly said the song was not about Chad but all relationships where she had been undermined
“I am not here to talk about my love life. My song is not about any particular relationship but it is about all my previous relationships and being undermined by men.”
Kelly said Undithatha Kancinci was her finally meeting the power she had within herself as a woman.
“I finally met myself. I met the woman that I am, the highly gifted woman that I am. I'm done downplaying it. I know I am powerful. I know I am beautiful, I know I am resilient.”
The song took six months to create and was co-written by Msaki.
She anticipates that it will be a hit and soon become an anthem for women in SA.