‘The red carpet was too lit’- Here’s who won big at the Feather Awards
Standing in solidarity with the LGBQTI community, your favs came out in their numbers at the Feather Awards on Thursday night.
The awards took place in downtown Johannesburg and delivered a memorable evening with various celebs gracing the red carpet.
Hosted by TV personalities Rami Chuene, Moshe Ndiki and Pabi Moloi, the awards kicked off with a blazing hot performance by the hosts. The three showed off their moves and singing ability to the 1967 hit Respect by Aretha Franklin.
Unity loomed in the room and excitement grew as people wondered who would win from the categories of the awards.
After a long wait, the winners were announced, with Mihlali continuing her dominance of 2019 with a win in the Socialite of the Year category.
Bonnie Mbuli won the hotly-contested Diva Extraordinaire of the Year award.
Bujy's feud with Nandos earned him the Drama Queen of the Year prize, ahead of Rachel Kolisi and Metro FM.
Bujy called out Nandos for naming their latest product the boujie bowl. Bujy felt that the restaurant was throwing shade at him.
Here are some of the other big winners:
Best Styled Individual — LootLove
Hunk of the Year — Rich Mnisi
Hot Chick of the Year — Krayzie K
Best Rainbow Parenting — Felicia Leqela — Lumko Johnson's mother
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year — Bonnie Mbuli
Media Award of the Year — We’re Queer My Dear (online web series — YouTube)
Social Media Personality Of the Year — Dr Sindi Van Zyl
Cutest Couple — Dineo Moeketsi & Solo
Drama Queen — Bujy & Nandos
Socialite — Mihlali Ndamase
Musician — Busiswa
Fag hag of the Year — Penny Lebyane
Here's who we spotted and what they wore:
We are live on the red carpet of #Feathers11. Keep it locked to see which of your favs are here 😉. pic.twitter.com/y5qicOpqbd— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Spotted looking ravishing as always is @lasizwe who’s super excited to be nominated and says he hopes he wins the award🥇 . #feathers11 pic.twitter.com/adaOTGOcLk— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Guess who’s here?? It’s Skolopad on the #feathers11 red carpet 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/czMg64qUAw— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Gigi Lamayne looks stylish in black and white and says the #feathers11 are a great need in society. pic.twitter.com/3nIfiCT9fF— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Bonnie and Thami looking 🌈 on the #Feathers11 red carpet pic.twitter.com/iqkrskMPvT— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Hunk alert 🚨: Siphesihle Vazi rocks a see through shirt in support of the #Feathers11 pic.twitter.com/7xmEkLa69g— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Actress, Rami looking radiant as ever on the #feather11 in her 🦚 dress pic.twitter.com/Egr844Dy50— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Oh my bow... Nhlanhla Nciza looks too gorgeous in her 👗 #Feather11 pic.twitter.com/0RLmXKZyq5— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Priddy Ugly and his wife Bontle Moloi grace the #feather11 carpet pic.twitter.com/OjRVR7pmvY— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
How adorable is Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala though 🥰 ?? #feather11 pic.twitter.com/E0WAwXixeM— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Refilwe Modiselle looks gorgeous in her 🦚 inspired dress #feather11 pic.twitter.com/g13lrpWeaG— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019
Nomsa Buthelezi and her partner Zandile Shezi looking boo’d up on the #feather11 red carpet pic.twitter.com/EDuto9OEfw— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 17, 2019