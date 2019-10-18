TshisaLIVE

‘The red carpet was too lit’- Here’s who won big at the Feather Awards

18 October 2019 - 09:09 By Masego Seemela
Skolopad graces the Feather Awards red carpet.
Image: Masego Seemela

Standing in solidarity with the LGBQTI community, your favs came out in their numbers at the Feather Awards on Thursday night.

The awards took place in downtown Johannesburg and delivered a memorable evening with various celebs gracing the red carpet.

Hosted by TV personalities Rami Chuene, Moshe Ndiki and Pabi Moloi, the awards kicked off with a blazing hot performance by the hosts. The three showed off their moves and singing ability to the 1967 hit Respect by Aretha Franklin.

Unity loomed in the room and excitement grew as people wondered who would win from the categories of the awards.

After a long wait, the winners were announced, with Mihlali continuing her dominance of 2019 with a win in the Socialite of the Year category.

Bonnie Mbuli won the hotly-contested Diva Extraordinaire of the Year award.

Bujy's feud with Nandos earned him the Drama Queen of the Year prize, ahead of Rachel Kolisi and Metro FM. 

Bujy called out Nandos for naming their latest product the boujie bowl. Bujy felt that the restaurant was throwing shade at him.

Here are some of the other big winners:

Best Styled Individual — LootLove

Hunk of the Year — Rich Mnisi

Hot Chick of the Year — Krayzie K

Best Rainbow Parenting — Felicia Leqela — Lumko Johnson's mother

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year — Bonnie Mbuli

Media Award of the Year — We’re Queer My Dear (online web series — YouTube)

Social Media Personality Of the Year — Dr Sindi Van Zyl

Cutest Couple — Dineo Moeketsi & Solo

Drama Queen — Bujy & Nandos

Socialite — Mihlali Ndamase

Musician — Busiswa

Fag hag of the Year — Penny Lebyane

Here's who we spotted and what they wore:

