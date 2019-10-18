‘The red carpet was too lit’- Here’s who won big at the Feather Awards

Standing in solidarity with the LGBQTI community, your favs came out in their numbers at the Feather Awards on Thursday night.

The awards took place in downtown Johannesburg and delivered a memorable evening with various celebs gracing the red carpet.

Hosted by TV personalities Rami Chuene, Moshe Ndiki and Pabi Moloi, the awards kicked off with a blazing hot performance by the hosts. The three showed off their moves and singing ability to the 1967 hit Respect by Aretha Franklin.

Unity loomed in the room and excitement grew as people wondered who would win from the categories of the awards.

After a long wait, the winners were announced, with Mihlali continuing her dominance of 2019 with a win in the Socialite of the Year category.