TshisaLIVE

Scoop tells Cassper not to give up: You have to be comfortable being interrogated so you grow more

20 October 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest got really candid about his struggles in the industry.
Cassper Nyovest got really candid about his struggles in the industry.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has found an ally in radio host Scoop Makhathini after opening up about his struggles with the industry.

Cassper reflected on his legacy this week and spoke about his disappointment in the game and some of the issues he faces in it. He then applauded himself for rising above it all.

"Some sh*t disappointing sometimes, like subliminals and rumors. But bro, we changed the game forever and I can now see that sh*t clearly. What a life! Refiloe maele phoolo! You did that! You are God's favorite! The chosen won! Not a mistake! The chosen won! Keep going! Enjoy!"

While fans flocked to his page to offer their support, Scoop wrote a thread to Cass praising him for changing the game.

"Forever you have changed the game. Forever your contribution and your work will never go unrecognized. Even with this piano/hip hop wave you were the first. When most did not see it."

He said that part of being a trailblazer was facing in scrutiny and the dark side of the industry.

"However for it to keep changing you have to be comfortable being interrogated so we can grow more. More than being comfortable in being interrogated. You have to be okay and comfortable with interrogating yourself and being honest with yourself.

"None of us are perfect so we have to realize and be honest about things we need to improve and work on."

He ended his thread by sending love to Cassper.

"I love and admire you more than you will ever know and nothing will ever change that. More blessings. More life. More for mufasa and all those people he holds dear."

Cassper is 'somewhere' in the mountains working on new music for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

Cassper is getting ready for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng. Are you?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments

The couple posted a picture of themselves kissing
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding

Cassper really missed it with this look!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement TshisaLIVE
  4. The best day on radio thanks to Marah Louw: here's what happened TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans go crazy over Boity's bars on the uTatakho Remix TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X