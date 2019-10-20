Shimza shows off his weight-loss wins
DJ Shimza has been open about wanting to lose weight, and after staying true to his fitness plan, he's now reaping impressive results.
He shared a motivating flashback picture of his chubby self, next to a picture of him looking slimmer and healthier.
At his one-man show during the Christmas period last year, the DJ mentioned he had plans to work on a healthier version of himself.
“Slowly slowly transforming, still a long way to go but I’m happy about my consistency.”
The star has been putting in the hours at the gym and it looks like it's paying off.
Fans have rallied behind Shimza since he opened up about his weight-loss journey.
This is how hard he's been working to get his body right: