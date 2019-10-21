Adilah's Letang opens up about her music comeback & being a sangoma

Coca-Cola Popstars winner Letang Tlome has staged a massive music comeback and wants to do things differently now that she is in touch with her spiritual calling.

The star, who was part of the group Adilah, told TshisaLIVE that the years after the group disbanded were some of the most difficult of her life.

“After Adilah, my life fell apart. There was a time when I was depressed and things were just not working out. I had to face the world as a normal young woman who was once a pop star. It was difficult and I struggled a lot until I found my calling.”

That calling was to become a traditional healer and after several attempts to put it off, she finally gave in to the call from her ancestors and underwent training.

She admits that she was worried what her friends and family would say.

“I was so tired. I was a mother and I had this calling, There were so many questions. I kept asking myself what will people say? How can I do this? How can I find myself in this crazy world.”

All her experiences inspired her to speak through music. Her latest single Vusani tells the story of a woman who has endured tough circumstances and turns to her ancestors for help when she sees her friends prosper while her life continues to be difficult.”

The track is part of an album which is set to be released before the end of the year.

She is the latest celeb to open up about her journey to becoming a traditional healer and slammed any suggestion that it was now “the latest fashion” to come out as a sangoma.

“I don't think it is fashionable. I think people are just finding themselves more. We have to embrace who we really are and I think more people are becoming aware of that. People are just finding themselves and we have to appreciate that.”