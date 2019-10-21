TshisaLIVE

AKA's assets could be seized over R355,676 tax bill - report

21 October 2019 - 14:05 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA is apparently in trouble with the taxman.
AKA is apparently in trouble with the taxman.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Hip-hop star AKA has allegedly landed in hot water with the tax man over an unpaid bill of R355,676, Sunday World reports. 

The tabloid claims the SA Revenue Service (SARS) was granted an order to attach AKA's assets after he allegedly ignored a final letter of demand. 

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was apparently given options by SARS' lawyers to resolve the matter before they approached the courts. 

“According to the records of the SA Revenue Service, you have failed to settle in full your outstanding tax debt in the amount of R355,676.98," Sunday World quoted from the letter. 

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from AKA's public relations manager were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

Meanwhile, it has been business as usual for AKA as his social media TLs have been filled with promotional posts of his collabo with Reebok. 

Just days ago AKA blasted SA Airways for not playing local music on flights. 

He labelled the move "disgraceful" for a state-owned entity. 

Dear SAA, why do you play anything that is not South African in our planes? You are the flag carrier airline of our country. Furthermore, you are a state-owned entity. Please explain to us why I am listening to Michael Buble as I disembark? Disgraceful!”

LISTEN | Celebs stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community

'LGBTQIA doesn't need acceptance, they are human just like anyone'
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Kelly Khumalo says there were 'questionable' working conditions on Lebo Mathosa biopic

Whoa! 'Dirty' bathrooms led Kelly Khumalo to quit Lebo Mathosa role
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Sir Elton John shades The Lion King remake

Elton thinks the new film is a bit of a lame-fest.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Adilah's Letang opens up about her music comeback & being a sangoma

"My life fell apart. There was a time when I was depressed and things were just not working out."
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  4. Egoli star Christine Basson has died TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X