AKA's assets could be seized over R355,676 tax bill - report

Hip-hop star AKA has allegedly landed in hot water with the tax man over an unpaid bill of R355,676, Sunday World reports.

The tabloid claims the SA Revenue Service (SARS) was granted an order to attach AKA's assets after he allegedly ignored a final letter of demand.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was apparently given options by SARS' lawyers to resolve the matter before they approached the courts.

“According to the records of the SA Revenue Service, you have failed to settle in full your outstanding tax debt in the amount of R355,676.98," Sunday World quoted from the letter.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from AKA's public relations manager were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Meanwhile, it has been business as usual for AKA as his social media TLs have been filled with promotional posts of his collabo with Reebok.

Just days ago AKA blasted SA Airways for not playing local music on flights.

He labelled the move "disgraceful" for a state-owned entity.

“Dear SAA, why do you play anything that is not South African in our planes? You are the flag carrier airline of our country. Furthermore, you are a state-owned entity. Please explain to us why I am listening to Michael Buble as I disembark? Disgraceful!”