TshisaLIVE

Celebs stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community

21 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
TV personality Lasizwe on the Feather Awards red carpet.
TV personality Lasizwe on the Feather Awards red carpet.
Image: Masego Seemela

Some of Mzansi's top celebs have spoken out on issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community at the 11th annual Feather Awards, held in Johannesburg recently.

Some shared their personal experiences about coming out, while others stood in solidarity with the community.

TshisaLIVE was on the pink carpet and caught up with your favs. 

Present at the awards was TV and radio personality, Somizi, who said he was attending the awards to support his friend Thami Kotlolo, who was one of the event's organisers.

"I am here to support the LGBTQIA community as I am a part of this community. The awards are not only a gay event that celebrates gay people but for everyone that is pro-gay, that is inspirational in all the fields. They don't necessarily have to be a part of our community but they are a support system and role models as well.  

Another proudly gay personality who graced the red carpet was TV star Lasizwe who spoke about the challenges faced by the community on the African continent.

Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet

Fashion hits and misses from #Feathers11
Lifestyle
2 days ago

“The Feathers are where the LGBTQIA community comes together and we all just celebrate living in harmony is SA. SA is one of the counties in Africa that is able to accept gays, unlike other countries where some are being killed for their sexuality. It is a privilege and an honour to be invited to an event like this” 

Actress Bonnie Mbuli was nominated for an award but said she said was there to offer her support to the community.

“Well, I am also here because I am nominated for the Diva of The Year award alongside Bonang and Somizi which for me I think I have already lost because Somizi's cakes won this award already.”

She said the awards had help many find their voice in the entertainment industry.

“The Feathers have made space for all of us to find our own voices in an industry that's not always kind and given us the platform to showcase what we believed in.”

MORE

‘The red carpet was too lit’- Here’s who won big at the Feather Awards

This is what went down at the Feather Awards
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

‘Zodwa came after me’: Skolopad clears the air on relationship with Zodwa and being a slay queen

Lol! Skolopad gets candid with Sharayray.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene to host Feather Awards - nominations announced

The Queen stars Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene will host the 11th annual Feather Awards on October 17.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter

SomGaga recently stepped out in a similarly gender-fluid outfit to one the 'Pose' actor previously wore to an awards show
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  4. Egoli star Christine Basson has died TshisaLIVE
  5. Denise Zimba praises DJ Zinhle: She deserves everything she gets TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X