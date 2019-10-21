Celebs stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community

Some of Mzansi's top celebs have spoken out on issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community at the 11th annual Feather Awards, held in Johannesburg recently.

Some shared their personal experiences about coming out, while others stood in solidarity with the community.

TshisaLIVE was on the pink carpet and caught up with your favs.

Present at the awards was TV and radio personality, Somizi, who said he was attending the awards to support his friend Thami Kotlolo, who was one of the event's organisers.

"I am here to support the LGBTQIA community as I am a part of this community. The awards are not only a gay event that celebrates gay people but for everyone that is pro-gay, that is inspirational in all the fields. They don't necessarily have to be a part of our community but they are a support system and role models as well.

Another proudly gay personality who graced the red carpet was TV star Lasizwe who spoke about the challenges faced by the community on the African continent.