Here’s Mzansi's hip-hop GOAT list according to the Supa Mega

Rapper AKA shook things up on the socials after revealing his top 10 SA hip-hop GOAT list, adding “the other guy” Cassper Nyovest to it.

AKA shared his GOAT list on Twitter after MTV Base's annual top 10 list was revealed and he came up third.

Feeling unfazed by the announced list, the rapper decided to come up with his own.

Tata ka Kairo put ProKid first on the list, which was his way of honouring the late hip-hop veteran, followed by himself in second place.

The country's “greatest hip-hop artists” according to AKA included K.O, Tumi, J.R, Kwetsa, Nasty C, HHP, Khuli Chana and his rival for many years, Cassper Nyovest.

“Top 10 SA hip-hop GOAT list. Pro, AKA, K.O, Tumi, Kwetsa, Nasty C, HHP, Khuli Chana, JR and that other f**kin' guy. In that order.”