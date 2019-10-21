Malcolm X distances himself from fake Twitter account advertising sex parties

Malcolm X has urged followers not to be duped by a fake Twitter account, using his name to advertise sex parties at R500.

The businessman, who is known for his charity work, reposted a screenshot of the advert on Instagram.

It invited people to book their place at a sex party for R500.

“I have nothing to do with this Malcolm X @Tall_DarkUgly Twitter account, its creators and content, including their sex parties,” Malcolm said.

He also shared a screenshot of his real Twitter account, saying: “The one above is my mine that I created and never used, as in I’ve never been active on it.”