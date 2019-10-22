TshisaLIVE

Cassper puts tweep in place for claiming he doesn't give back to the poor

22 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest hit back at a tweep who accused him of wanting to be rich but not giving back to the needy.
Cassper Nyovest hit back at a tweep who accused him of wanting to be rich but not giving back to the needy.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has no time for all the noise around him - he's too busy paving the way to become SA hip-hop's first billionaire.

The rapper tweeted that he was minding his own "booming” business and wasn't taking note of anything else happening around him. 

Although many have given the Move For Me hitmaker props for being the first SA rapper in history to #FillUp venues that are usually only filled by international acts, Cassper believes he should dream even bigger.  

“Notice how I been minding my booming business. Ke shapo le tse baya hey. Not even in my own lane any more, I'm creating a new one. Tryna go for SA hip-hop's first billionaire. Dreaming big!”

While most tweeps were motivated by Cassper's tweet, one accused him of wanting to be rich but not giving back to the needy. He also hinted that Cas should remember his broke days in Joburg.  

“Being a millionaire or billionaire will mean nothing if you don't give back to the unprivileged. Remember that you used to be homeless in Joburg. Have a spirit of helping the needy, bro. That's what will fulfill your happiness with your success,” said the tweep. 

Cassper clapped back at the tweep and called people like him “weirdos” because they didn't know what they wanted from celebs.

“You motherfu**ers are weird. When people post their CSI [corporate social investment], giving back to the underprivileged, you guys say they are doing it for PR and they mustn't document giving back. When they do it without posting what they're doing, then y'all assume they ain't doing sh**. A bunch of weirdos.”

READ MORE:

Scoop tells Cassper not to give up: You have to be comfortable being interrogated so you grow more

"Forever you have changed the game. Forever your contribution and your work will never go unrecognized."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper on how he was evicted & ended up living with a friend

The rapper has gone from being evicted to living in a mansion
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA on calls for a collab with Cassper: 'Miss me with that unity sh*t'

AKA is not convinced fans want him and Cassper to be friends
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper and Amanda Black among South Africans to perform at SXSW in America

Cassper Nyovest is set to blaze the South by Southwest Music Festival stage next year
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  5. Egoli star Christine Basson has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X