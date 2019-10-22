Cassper puts tweep in place for claiming he doesn't give back to the poor

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has no time for all the noise around him - he's too busy paving the way to become SA hip-hop's first billionaire.

The rapper tweeted that he was minding his own "booming” business and wasn't taking note of anything else happening around him.

Although many have given the Move For Me hitmaker props for being the first SA rapper in history to #FillUp venues that are usually only filled by international acts, Cassper believes he should dream even bigger.

“Notice how I been minding my booming business. Ke shapo le tse baya hey. Not even in my own lane any more, I'm creating a new one. Tryna go for SA hip-hop's first billionaire. Dreaming big!”