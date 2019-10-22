Cassper puts tweep in place for claiming he doesn't give back to the poor
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has no time for all the noise around him - he's too busy paving the way to become SA hip-hop's first billionaire.
The rapper tweeted that he was minding his own "booming” business and wasn't taking note of anything else happening around him.
Although many have given the Move For Me hitmaker props for being the first SA rapper in history to #FillUp venues that are usually only filled by international acts, Cassper believes he should dream even bigger.
“Notice how I been minding my booming business. Ke shapo le tse baya hey. Not even in my own lane any more, I'm creating a new one. Tryna go for SA hip-hop's first billionaire. Dreaming big!”
Notice how i been minding my booming business. Ke shapo le tse baya hey. Not even in my own lane anymore, im creating a new one. Tryna go for SA Hip Hop's first Billionaire. Dreaming big!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 20, 2019
While most tweeps were motivated by Cassper's tweet, one accused him of wanting to be rich but not giving back to the needy. He also hinted that Cas should remember his broke days in Joburg.
“Being a millionaire or billionaire will mean nothing if you don't give back to the unprivileged. Remember that you used to be homeless in Joburg. Have a spirit of helping the needy, bro. That's what will fulfill your happiness with your success,” said the tweep.
Cassper clapped back at the tweep and called people like him “weirdos” because they didn't know what they wanted from celebs.
“You motherfu**ers are weird. When people post their CSI [corporate social investment], giving back to the underprivileged, you guys say they are doing it for PR and they mustn't document giving back. When they do it without posting what they're doing, then y'all assume they ain't doing sh**. A bunch of weirdos.”
You mother fuckers are weird. When people post thier csi, giving back to the underprivileged you guys say they are doing it for PR and they mustn't document giving back. When they do it without posting what they're doing then yall assume they aint doing shit. A bunch of weirdos. https://t.co/d7fNGeLPBS— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 20, 2019