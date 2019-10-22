DJ Maphorisa keeps getting hate for collaborating with 'hot' artists

DJ Maphorisa continues to get criticism for collaborating with hot artists who are accused of killing the music game.

Following the success of his album Scorpion Kings with Kabza De Small, Maphorisa revealed that Scorpion Kings 2, which is set to drop in November, would have even hotter collaborations.

Maphorisa's ray of happiness was short-lived when a tweep strolled onto his TL, accusing him of being an “opportunist” who only features artists who are hot and happening.

“If you're an 'unknown artist', you might as well forget,” said the tweep.

Maphorisa didn't take the shade lightly and soon hit back with a spicy reply: "Imagine working with cold people. How will I buy Lambo la bora Rangwane?”