TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa keeps getting hate for collaborating with 'hot' artists

22 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa has set the record straight - again - about working with amapiano sensation Kabza De Small.
DJ Maphorisa has set the record straight - again - about working with amapiano sensation Kabza De Small.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

DJ Maphorisa continues to get criticism for collaborating with hot artists who are accused of killing the music game.

Following the success of his album Scorpion Kings with Kabza De Small, Maphorisa revealed that Scorpion Kings 2, which is set to drop in November, would have even hotter collaborations. 

Maphorisa's ray of happiness was short-lived when a tweep strolled onto his TL, accusing him of being an “opportunist” who only features artists who are hot and happening.

“If you're an 'unknown artist', you might as well forget,” said the tweep.

Maphorisa didn't take the shade lightly and soon hit back with a spicy reply: "Imagine working with cold people. How will I buy Lambo la bora Rangwane?”

While most of Maphorisa's fans labelled the shade unnecessary, another tweep applauded him for his business sense: “He is a clever businessman, and that is generally the cycle of life. If he can keep doing what he's doing and keep giving us heat on the dancefloor, we [are] satisfied.”

This is not the first time that Maphorisa has faced such hate. Just a few months ago, he had to shut down claims that he was riding on amapiano sensation Kabza De Small's fame. 

Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous, saying  I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me, has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?” the DJ asked at the time.

READ MORE:

'I found Kabza with his own brand': Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims

Black Twitter nearly ripped DJ Maphorisa apart with all the Kabza hate.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Maphorisa on gqom: 'You can’t say it is trash when we have a gqom song with Beyoncé

Maphorisa might save gqom from being killed by amapiano
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Samthing Soweto's new album is still the damn vibe up in these streets

Everything is about Samthing Soweto and fans love it!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  5. Egoli star Christine Basson has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X