Idols SA dismisses rumours of 'violence or bullying' after Viggy's withdrawal

Idols SA has rubbished rumours of violence and bullying in the competition, which surfaced after Viggy Qwabe withdrew from the contest.

Viggy shocked fans when she announced her exit from the show, hours after her twin sister, Virginia, was eliminated on Sunday.

Viggy and Virginia were firm fan favourites from the start of season 15, but faced their fair share of cyberbullying.

Shortly after Viggy's announcement went viral, social media was filled with speculation that there was more to her withdrawal than met the eye.

The rumour mill went into overdrive, with claims that the twins could have been bullied.

One of the remaining contestants, Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi, quickly found her name on the trends list in connection with the alleged bullying.

In the wake of the accusations, Sneziey addressed the “insults” on Instagram Stories.

“What am I to do when everyone has made up their minds about me?! I wish all that you have believed was firmly stated by the twins and sadly it wasn't. Anyway I won't stand and defend myself I have no words to it but I wish when the truth comes out your apologies will come flooding my DMs and my posts like these insults did. May the good Lord see you through.”