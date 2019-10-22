TshisaLIVE

Idols SA dismisses rumours of 'violence or bullying' after Viggy's withdrawal

‘Viggy withdrew from the competition on her own accord ...'

22 October 2019 - 12:41 By Masego Seemela
Idols SA says Viggy and Virginia Qwabe were not bullied.
Image: Idols SA/ Twitter

Idols SA has rubbished rumours of violence and bullying in the competition, which surfaced after Viggy Qwabe withdrew from the contest.

Viggy shocked fans when she announced her exit from the show, hours after her twin sister, Virginia, was eliminated on Sunday.

Viggy and Virginia were firm fan favourites from the start of season 15, but faced their fair share of cyberbullying. 

Shortly after Viggy's announcement went viral, social media was filled with speculation that there was more to her withdrawal than met the eye. 

The rumour mill went into overdrive, with claims that the twins could have been bullied. 

One of the remaining contestants, Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi, quickly found her name on the trends list in connection with the alleged bullying. 

In the wake of the accusations, Sneziey addressed the “insults” on Instagram Stories. 

“What am I to do when everyone has made up their minds about me?! I wish all that you have believed was firmly stated by the twins and sadly it wasn't. Anyway I won't stand and defend myself I have no words to it but I wish when the truth comes out your apologies will come flooding my DMs and my posts like these insults did. May the good Lord see you through.”

Idols SA said: “We would like to state that we are aware of fake accounts that are posting as the contestants, which have been reported to our anti-piracy team, and that there was no bullying or any physical altercations among contestants in the house.” 

Mzansi Magic's head of PR and publicity Philly Kubheka said the channel didn't condone or tolerate bullying.

“Viggy withdrew from the competition on her own accord and her decision is fully supported by her family and the channel.”

