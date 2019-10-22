WATCH | DJ Black Coffee reminds fans to 'support our own'

It's no secret that DJ Black Coffee is a huge advocate of supporting local talent. He flies the flag high at every chance he gets.

So with Sjava's first one-man show just days away, Black Coffee encouraged his 2.8m Twitter followers to do the right thing and support the award-winning musician.

The show takes place at Pretoria Sun Arena on Sunday.

“Just want to remind you guys about the 27 October, Pretoria Sun Arena. Yeah man, come support Sjava. Yeah man let's support our own,” Black Coffee said.