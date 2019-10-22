TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee reminds fans to 'support our own'

22 October 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Black Coffee is encouraging fans to buy tickets for Sjava's one-man show.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

It's no secret that DJ Black Coffee is a huge advocate of supporting local talent. He flies the flag high at every chance he gets.

So with Sjava's first one-man show just days away, Black Coffee encouraged his 2.8m Twitter followers to do the right thing and support the award-winning musician. 

The show takes place at Pretoria Sun Arena on Sunday.

“Just want to remind you guys about the 27 October, Pretoria Sun Arena. Yeah man, come support Sjava. Yeah man let's support our own,” Black Coffee said. 

Sjava has promised a night filled with spectacular music and told fans the dress code is traditional. 

