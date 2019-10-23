TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Borotho on her journey back to self: ‘I hope you will pursue yourself above all else’

'I hope you will pursue yourself above all else even if it kills you, because what good is it to live buried alive?'

23 October 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Ayanda Borotho is on a journey to finding herself.
Image: Via Ayanda's Instagram

Actress Ayanda Borotho is on a journey to find her true self and says she is choosing to be herself even though the world expects her to be like everyone else.

Ayanda shared a post on Instagram saying that pursuing yourself might be a painful process but was rewarding when one is freed from the self-bound chains.

Pursuing yourself is a painful process that will cost you relationships, spaces and material things. It will cost you everything you have ever known. Birth is painful. We must die to the world first to be birthed again to our true selves.” 

The star added that the process meant they'd have to tear apart every wall of lies in themselves first in order to rebuild their own truth.

“I hope you will pursue yourself above all else even if it kills you, because what good is it to live buried alive?”

Ayanda said choosing yourself in a world that wants people to be everyone else but themselves was bravery of the highest form.

“We are the very key to our prison. Sometimes we don't even know it, sometimes we do but simply don't know how to unlock who we ought to be because our greatest fear is the very freedom we want.

“We fear what we know we are because we have been taught what we ought to be.”

The actress concluded her inspirational post on her journey back to self and explained that what people are now is all they know. “The prisons are created for us, but we lock the doors. Just as we lock the doors, we can also unlock them.”

View this post on Instagram

Pursuing yourself is a painful process that will cost you relationships, spaces and material things. It will cost you everything you have ever known. Birth is painful. We must die to the world first to be birthed again to our true self. We have to tear apart every wall of lies in ourselves first in order to rebuild our own truth. I hope you will pursue yourself above all else even if it kills you because what good is it to live buried alive? Choosing yourself in a world that wants us to be everyone else but us is bravery of the highest form. We are the very key to our prison. Sometimes we don't even know it, sometimes we do but simply don't how to unlock who we ought to be, because our greatest fear is the very freedom we want. We fear what we know we are because we have been taught what we ought to be. It is all we know. The prisons are created for us, but we lock the doors. Just as we lock the doors, we can also unlock them. #UnbecomingToBecome #BecomingMe #MyJourneyBackToSelf

A post shared by Ayanda "MaNgubane" Borotho (@ayandaborotho) on

