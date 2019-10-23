TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira interested in signing Viggy and Virginia to Afrotainment

'I need the twins at Afrotainment studios...'

23 October 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela

+

DJ Tira has his eyes on signing twin sensation, Viggy and Virginia Qwabe.
DJ Tira has his eyes on signing twin sensation, Viggy and Virginia Qwabe.
Image: Via Tira's Instagram

It looks like the future might bright after all for Idols SA twins, Viggy and Virginia, after DJ Tira hinted that he wanted the girls in the Afrotainment studio.

Viggy shook social media on Monday after she shared a video announcing her withdrawal from the competition, just hours after Virginia was eliminated.

Idols SA also confirmed the news through a statement and social media TLs were filled with shocked reactions as many feared that SA might never hear from the twins again.

However, not all is doom and gloom for the twins as the Afrotainment boss seemed keen to take them under his wing.  

DJ Tira took to Twitter to say he needed the twins at the Afrotainment studios, getting a couple of nods with his request.

While some praised DJ Tira for doing "good" for the music industry, some where skeptical that it was a publicity stunt and he wasn't going to follow through with his request.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

MORE

Itu Khune gets dragged for snap with ‘younger girlfriend’

But the footballer made it clear that he only has one bae.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Shimza, Black Coffee and Prince Kaybee win big at Dance Music Awards

Shimza is on cloud nine after the wins.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Tira’s wife Gugu Khati shares what influencers go through to slay the gram

Some influencers are not about inspiring but flex on social media.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'We didn't know she was going to buy a mansion!'- Cava Tipcee’s new crib

Woah! Tipcee is really flexing on us with this video of her new home.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  3. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  4. Bassie showered with 'royal gift' to mark the end of 'Top Billing' TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo says there were 'questionable' working conditions on Lebo Mathosa ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
X