TshisaLIVE

Moja Love's After Tears show faces more backlash

23 October 2019 - 11:57 By Masego Seemela
Moja Love's new reality show has sparked fierce debate and backlash.
Moja Love's new reality show has sparked fierce debate and backlash.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

Calls to cancel Moja Love's new show, After Tears, are the sentiments shared on social media after Wednesday night's "discouraging" episode.

Viewers took to social to address their frustrations, claiming the show had "gone too far" with how they showed families who were mourning the death of a loved one.

This is not the first time the channel has faced backlash for allegedly "degrading black South Africans" and being "insensitive to those it features".

It yet again got dragged by tweeps after the latest episode showed scenes that were "insensitive" for TV even though it centered around documenting the deaths of significant people in the community and life after their burial.

The episode featured the death and funeral of Bongani, a loving person who lost his battle to cancer. It showed his friends in the gay community paying their last respects in the best way they know how - with a big party send-off.

While some viewers were entertained by the deceased's friends and the drunk sangoma,  others felt some type of way with what the episode showed.

MORE

WATCH | Moja Love's new series 'Vat n Sit' is already a hit

"Fact: A healthy marriage begins with Vat n Sit."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Jub Jub on Uyajola: We saved a couple of homes, we saved a couple of families

'The truth always hurts but we make sure we bring it to TV screens'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Calling all DJs! New Moja Love show could see you score R 5,000 a week

Moja Love's new show, Ziyawa La, will see contestants win big moola!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Moja Love have 'gone too far' with new reality show 'After Tears'

"This isn't entertainment".
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  2. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  4. Bassie showered with 'royal gift' to mark the end of 'Top Billing' TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo says there were 'questionable' working conditions on Lebo Mathosa ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
X