Moja Love's After Tears show faces more backlash
Calls to cancel Moja Love's new show, After Tears, are the sentiments shared on social media after Wednesday night's "discouraging" episode.
Viewers took to social to address their frustrations, claiming the show had "gone too far" with how they showed families who were mourning the death of a loved one.
This is not the first time the channel has faced backlash for allegedly "degrading black South Africans" and being "insensitive to those it features".
It yet again got dragged by tweeps after the latest episode showed scenes that were "insensitive" for TV even though it centered around documenting the deaths of significant people in the community and life after their burial.
The episode featured the death and funeral of Bongani, a loving person who lost his battle to cancer. It showed his friends in the gay community paying their last respects in the best way they know how - with a big party send-off.
While some viewers were entertained by the deceased's friends and the drunk sangoma, others felt some type of way with what the episode showed.
Ayi bezisha kule funeral 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭 #Aftertears pic.twitter.com/2tLjljqtoe— Ntokozo Msimanga (@NtokozoMsimanga) October 22, 2019
Ayi mara lo ungibulele kokgqina 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Aftertears pic.twitter.com/qPAUW570WT— Ntokozo Msimanga (@NtokozoMsimanga) October 22, 2019
Watching #Aftertears show every week confirms findings of the research I did on alcohol consumption in townships. Two companies dominate the market, making billions each year.— Monsieur Ponto (@monsieurponto) October 22, 2019
Go busy and go monate🔥! Rest In Peace Bongani. You seemed like an awesome person. #AfterTears pic.twitter.com/9Kc2wb06xU— IG: BohlokwaMatlosa (@BohlokwaMatlosa) October 22, 2019
#AfterTears This show must be cancelled.... I can't pic.twitter.com/defDvCV8Sk— zusiii❤ (@Zusiphebahle2) October 22, 2019
@MojaLoveTv cancel #Aftertears right now pic.twitter.com/5zLYoQcIUj— lebo (@Lebosweave) October 22, 2019
I'm done with this show! Angeke bo! 🚮#AfterTears pic.twitter.com/iC0oq7NClV— Yimi Vele (@CeboSibeko) October 22, 2019
Okay guys I've never see a drunk sangoma this show kodwa #AfterTears pic.twitter.com/Lcl3OwTQle— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) October 22, 2019
Some shows are just a waste of time nje 😏😏 #AfterTears— STOP Violence Against Women &Children 🇿🇦 (@EzamaCirha) October 22, 2019