WATCH | AKA reaches diamond status for various hits

Congratulatory messages keep flooding in for rapper AKA as multiple of his singles from various albums have reached diamond and platinum status.

#AKADiamond was all tweeps could talk about on Twitter on Wednesday morning after news broke that AKA's various singles have been certified diamond and platinum.

While hip-hop heads are very proud of the Supa Mega, his mom Lynn Forbes, who is one of his biggest fans, is even prouder of her son's achievements.

In a video which Lynn shared on social media, followers can see AKA along with his “ride or die” DJ Zinhle and in the presence of other people being handed an impressive diamond and platinum plaque.