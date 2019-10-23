WATCH | AKA reaches diamond status for various hits
Congratulatory messages keep flooding in for rapper AKA as multiple of his singles from various albums have reached diamond and platinum status.
#AKADiamond was all tweeps could talk about on Twitter on Wednesday morning after news broke that AKA's various singles have been certified diamond and platinum.
While hip-hop heads are very proud of the Supa Mega, his mom Lynn Forbes, who is one of his biggest fans, is even prouder of her son's achievements.
In a video which Lynn shared on social media, followers can see AKA along with his “ride or die” DJ Zinhle and in the presence of other people being handed an impressive diamond and platinum plaque.
I’m just so proud of my diamonds! Well done guys @akaworldwide 💎 @ItsYangaChief #AKAdiamond pic.twitter.com/IH2rs5dYiV— Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) October 23, 2019
This is not the first time AKA has been awarded an impressive plaque.
In May, his current album Touch My Blood went double platinum but it looked like the Fela in Versace hitmaker wasn't doing cartwheels over the achievement.
AKA said, “TMB is double plat. Thank you for buying it. Amazing.”
He however then added, “I don’t mean to be ungrateful man, but TMB just went double platinum and I don’t really even give a proper f**k about it. That’s messed up.”
While fans speculated on what was going on with Mega, they are now happy to see that he's “back” and appreciative of all his achievements, even the 5x diamond and the platinum plaque he just received.
I don’t mean to be ungrateful man, but TMB just went double platinum and I don’t really even give a proper fuck about it. That’s messed up.— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 15, 2019
Here are some of the reactions that show that more people are stanning with AKA since the announcement:
Congratulations to AKA 🔥 🔥 🔥 #AKAdiamond pic.twitter.com/anVC62CWTE— #SAHipHop 24/7 🇿🇦 (@SAHipHop247) October 23, 2019
8 x Platinum— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) October 23, 2019
8 x Platinum
1 x Diamond
8 x Diamond
This is huge for SA HIP-HOP, Congrats AKA 👏 #AKAdiamond pic.twitter.com/gaq3LMWjtP
"Do you see what it took? Is it clearer?— londeka Nene (@kinienene1) October 23, 2019
Who you see when you look in the mirror?
All the dreams and fantasies that come together
I'll be shining like a DIAMOND that’s forever"
Now congratulate me. @akaworldwide#AKAdiamond
We diamond and platinum and etc etc #AKAdiamond 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌— #AKAOrchestraEthekwini (@thapeloLee2) October 23, 2019
Long Live the Supamega!!!!!
#AKAdiamond "Let's talk facts and give me some damn credit"!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4cMLX5am7d— Alpha B👑 (@Green_Greenly) October 23, 2019
#AKAdiamond— Martin Thabang®™ (@martinthabang2) October 23, 2019
NIGGA you didn't hear me barking?
AKA just went Diamond pic.twitter.com/X99Iq38pwb
Jika and Fela In Versace are next to hit a diamond! This totally history in the making! According to my understanding, no artist in SA has reached 5 times platinum on a single😭😭😭 the fact that I'm alive to witness this! Long live Supa Mega live long! #AKAdiamond pic.twitter.com/UHVgDx9bzr— #Counterfeit OUT NOW! (@Sphinx_Lunatic) October 23, 2019