AKA challenges Burna Boy to 'pull up' on him, while Twitter labels Naija star a hypocrite

24 October 2019 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Burna Boy and AKA were once close friends.
Burna Boy and AKA were once close friends.
Image: File photo

Two months after promising to never set foot in SA again and threatening to “pull up” on rapper AKA, Burna Boy is coming to Mzansi and AKA is waiting.

The pair, who collaborated on AKA's 2014 smash hit All Eyes On Me, had a war of words in September over reports of xenophobic attacks in SA and foreigners fearing for their lives.

In a series of tweets, Burna Boy urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attackers. In a now deleted tweet, he also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

So imagine everyone's surprise when it was announced on Wednesday that Burna is actually going to grace SA with his presence in November.

The star is part of the Africa Unite line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide”.

The concert is presented by the department of sports, arts and culture, in association with Channel O, Monster Energy and powered by Play Network Africa.

“Africans Unite Concert is a collaborative project that aims to rebuild trust and respect amongst African nations by hanging the current narrative to that of unity and solidarity,” the show's organisers said.

Burna's return was not lost on AKA, who said, “I would love to attend this show and watch this man put his hands on me in my own country”.

He also said he wanted to see Burna Boy act on his threats and couldn't wait to see him in SA.

AKA admitted that he might bury the hatchet with Burna but first the Naija star needed to apologise.

“I wouldn't mind at all. He must just apologise so we can forgive him,” AKA wrote.

Burna Boy has yet to respond to AKA's comments but topped the SA Twitter trends list.

In a flood of tweets Burna Boy was labelled a hypocrite and told not to come to SA. Some threatened to boycott the show if he was kept on the line-up.

Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA

Burna Boy says he will never set foot again in SA "for any reason until the South African government wakes up".
