Black Coffee commends DJ Themba for starting 'afresh'

Black Coffee has given props to his buddy DJ Themba, formally known as Euphonik, for having the guts and strength to start a new journey to the top again.

Black Coffee, who's known for supporting fellow DJs and giving credit where it's due, showed some appreciation to Themba for "literally dropping everything and starting from the bottom".

The international DJ who's been doing the most up in these streets shared a video on social media to acknowledge Themba for making a total 180 degrees in his life.

"Ntwana, Themba these past two years you've shown me it's never too late to start ... and literally dropped everything and started from the bottom. I'm truly proud of you."