IN MEMES | 'Uyang'thanda Na's' Thabang 'finally got a kiss after 5 years'
After five years of waiting and “being fresh”, Thabang finally got that kiss he has been craving from his crush, Dikeledi.
Thabang always had his eye on Dikeledi, but thought he was too cool for school and played the waiting game.
Eventually he had to admit that his game plan was just not working and so he reached out to Moshe Ndiki and the Uyang'thanda Na team for help.
Like Moshe said, love is like forex trading, it's unpredictable.
Luckily for Thabang, Dikeledi was willing to give it a shot and agreed to be his girlfriend.
In fact, the streets thought she was smitten by him and that they were a “match made in heaven”.
With their love locked down, it didn't take long for Thabang to get down to the nitty gritty and set the rules for the relationship.
It was one cute moment after another and fans were all for it. They flooded social media with memes and soon the show was trending on Twitter.
Finally, something positive in 2019 ...
This is a match made in heaven #uyangthandaNa 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VcmOE4kc39— 🇿🇦Deedee* 💯🔱🔱🔱🔱❤️✨ (@deedeebridgette) October 23, 2019
#UyangthandaNa finally Thabang got the kiss after 5 years pic.twitter.com/fTkx6efKBe— Valencia 🇿🇦 (@NgwenyaValencia) October 23, 2019
Aowa. it is not easy to stay away from amapiano #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/1Ezf39yhky— Thabiso Ratibane lll (@AndrewSesha) October 23, 2019
Moshe is the extra topping this show needed.#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/ec2gPGZFsE— Panthera uncia (@o_megatron) October 23, 2019
So... she approached you and you acted all "brand new"...5 years.later wa mo nyaka... I'm sure Dikeledi has moved on... #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/mKCVCq1lv3— rea (@bbygalrea) October 23, 2019
"Love is unpredictable like forex trading."~Moshe.2019. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/rZHEP8lJFw— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) October 23, 2019
Halala Thabang... laying down the law... #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/hoeeF3zOm5— rea (@bbygalrea) October 23, 2019
2 seconds in the new relationship mo Guy is already laying the rules— Sizwe Sesoko (@Sizdini) October 23, 2019
#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/VYP4h9ebUk
Thabang Bathong...— Panthera uncia (@o_megatron) October 23, 2019
I already want to hit Dikeledi with a brick...#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/kXl6zbGBKe
They're so cute together #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/K62RvxgQD2— 🌺Phumz Vilakazi🌺 (@PhumzVilakazi) October 23, 2019