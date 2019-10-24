TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Uyang'thanda Na's' Thabang 'finally got a kiss after 5 years'

24 October 2019 - 08:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Moshe Ndiki is the host of Uyang'thanda Na.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

After five years of waiting and “being fresh”, Thabang finally got that kiss he has been craving from his crush, Dikeledi.

Thabang always had his eye on Dikeledi, but thought he was too cool for school and played the waiting game.

Eventually he had to admit that his game plan was just not working and so he reached out to Moshe Ndiki and the Uyang'thanda Na team for help.

Like Moshe said, love is like forex trading, it's unpredictable.

Luckily for Thabang, Dikeledi was willing to give it a shot and agreed to be his girlfriend.

In fact, the streets thought she was smitten by him and that they were a “match made in heaven”.

With their love locked down, it didn't take long for Thabang to get down to the nitty gritty and set the rules for the relationship.

It was one cute moment after another and fans were all for it. They flooded social media with memes and soon the show was trending on Twitter.

Finally, something positive in 2019 ...

