Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk
Lady Zamar has cleared the air on her relationship with musician Sjava, telling fans the pair don't talk.
After several denials, Sjava and Lady Zamar surprised many in April when they confirmed their relationship, but said they split the month before.
Sjava gave up the game when he posted a picture of the pair on Twitter. The Collide star then told fans that their two-year relationship had ended the month before.
Lady Zamar was asked in a Twitter Q&A this week how she had managed to keep her relationship secret. She brought the spice by saying she was “lied to”.
She was also asked about the current state of her relationship with Sjava. She said they weren't talking.
Sis has moved on to someone new and told fans she is all about her boo.
Lady Zamar took shots at Sjava in August, when he tweeted that “our generation” needs to unite and take action to tackle issues that cripple SA, otherwise the country will “rot”.
In a tweet that has been deleted, Lady Zamar said men were the problem.
“No. The reason our country will go to waste is because most men aren't willing to stand for anything or do what's right. Instead they do stuff that makes our society rotten and create broken women all around them.”