Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk

Lady Zamar has cleared the air on her relationship with musician Sjava, telling fans the pair don't talk.

After several denials, Sjava and Lady Zamar surprised many in April when they confirmed their relationship, but said they split the month before.

Sjava gave up the game when he posted a picture of the pair on Twitter. The Collide star then told fans that their two-year relationship had ended the month before.

Lady Zamar was asked in a Twitter Q&A this week how she had managed to keep her relationship secret. She brought the spice by saying she was “lied to”.