TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk

24 October 2019 - 13:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Lady Zamar says she was 'lied to'.
Lady Zamar says she was 'lied to'.
Image: Via Lady Zamar's Instagram

Lady Zamar has cleared the air on her relationship with musician Sjava, telling fans the pair don't talk.

After several denials, Sjava and Lady Zamar surprised many in April when they confirmed their relationship, but said they split the month before.

Sjava gave up the game when he posted a picture of the pair on Twitter. The Collide star then told fans that their two-year relationship had ended the month before.

Lady Zamar was asked in a Twitter Q&A this week how she had managed to keep her relationship secret. She brought the spice by saying she was “lied to”.

She was also asked about the current state of her relationship with Sjava. She said they weren't talking.

Sis has moved on to someone new and told fans she is all about her boo.

Lady Zamar took shots at Sjava in August, when he tweeted that “our generation” needs to unite and take action to tackle issues that cripple SA, otherwise the country will “rot”.

In a tweet that has been deleted, Lady Zamar said men were the problem.

“No. The reason our country will go to waste is because most men aren't willing to stand for anything or do what's right. Instead they do stuff that makes our society rotten and create broken women all around them.”

MORE

Lady Zamar: If your partner tells you to keep your relationship private, run

Fans thought she was subbing Sjava.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women'

Lady Zamar took shots at ex-lover Sjava, saying men are to blame for creating broken women all around them.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sho Madjozi shuts down Sjava romance rumours after 'cosy' snap goes viral

Sorry to bust the bubble but the BET winners aren't an item...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers: 'We are not promoting drugs' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee in studio with Kelly Rowland and Da Capo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X