Linda Mtoba on her bae and their baby girl: 'I look at them and tears just flood out my eyes'

Since welcoming her baby girl over two weeks ago, actress Linda Mtoba is loving every moment of motherhood.

In July, Linda announced that she and hubby Steven Meyer were going to become parents and expressed how their love was “personified”.

While on her journey to being a new mother, the actress was open about her pregnancy and all her milestones and challenges she went through.

With the birth of her child, Linda shared on Instagram how happy and so in love she was with the wonderful blessings she had in her life.

“My blessings. I look at them and tears just flood out my eyes because I’m so happy and so in love. My heart gets so full that it overflows and needs an exit point so tears fall cause my heart contains it all.”

Linda went on to thank her loyal followers for the love and support during her pregnancy journey.

“I just want to say thank you for all your kindness, the love you’ve given me and my family. Thank you for the words of encouragement and affirmation. Thank you for your prayers. Your support has been everything. Ngiyabonga kakhulu niqubheke, nikwenze nakwabanye.”

Speaking about motherhood so far, the actress said she missed her baby bump but was overcome with a different emotion every time she looked at her baby’s face.