TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba on her bae and their baby girl: 'I look at them and tears just flood out my eyes'

24 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Linda Mtoba is one happy mama!
Linda Mtoba is one happy mama!
Image: Via Linda Mtoba Instagram

Since welcoming her baby girl over two weeks ago, actress Linda Mtoba is loving every moment of motherhood.

In July, Linda announced that she and hubby Steven Meyer were going to become parents and expressed how their love was “personified”.

While on her journey to being a new mother, the actress was open about her pregnancy and all her milestones and challenges she went through. 

With the birth of her child, Linda shared on Instagram how happy and so in love she was with the wonderful blessings she had in her life.

“My blessings. I look at them and tears just flood out my eyes because I’m so happy and so in love. My heart gets so full that it overflows and needs an exit point so tears fall cause my heart contains it all.”

Linda went on to thank her loyal followers for the love and support during her pregnancy journey. 

“I just want to say thank you for all your kindness, the love you’ve given me and my family. Thank you for the words of encouragement and affirmation. Thank you for your prayers. Your support has been everything. Ngiyabonga kakhulu niqubheke, nikwenze nakwabanye.”

Speaking about motherhood so far, the actress said she missed her baby bump but was overcome with a different emotion every time she looked at her baby’s face.

View this post on Instagram

03|10|19

A post shared by Mrs Linda "Oyena" M (@linda_mtoba) on

MORE

Linda Mtoba besotted with her newborn: Looking at her is a different kind of feeling

"My husband and I look at our baby in such awe, like we made that."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Doing you’ is a luxury that not many afford': Linda Mtoba on black tax and responsibilities

Linda Mtoba believes there is a strong difference between black tax and responsibilities.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Linda Mtoba ain't here for body shamers

Watch out, Linda might make you trend for being a hater.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers: 'We are not promoting drugs' TshisaLIVE
  5. Idols SA dismisses rumours of 'violence or bullying' after Viggy's withdrawal TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
'Trials and tribulations' -Five quotes from Mmusi Maimane’s resignation speech
X