WATCH | Trevor Noah’s sermon on consent & toxic masculinity is EVERYTHING!

Femicide and gender-based violence has dominated discussions in 2019 but Trevor Noah may have just shared the most profound comments on consent and toxic masculinity we will hear all year.

Trevor was a guest on Charlamagne Tha God's The Breakfast Club radio show on Wednesday where he dropped some serious pearls of wisdom.

Speaking about consent, Trevor said it was tied to the problem of toxic masculinity.

“Everything is tied to everything else. So while we are having a conversation around alcohol and sex, we also need to be talking about consent. While we are talking about consent, we also have to talk about toxic masculinity and the way men see themselves in relation to women. A lot of the time, that is why men are doing what they are doing.”

He said that men, “don't take rejection well because it is somehow tied into their idea of how manly they are”.

Trevor then started dropping examples of songs which could be seen as sharing that message.

“What we don't realise is that we also have to go like, 'oh man, how are we being programmed? What have we thought is acceptable? How do we think it is acceptable and how do we change those things?'”