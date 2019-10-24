Zozibini Tunzi: Miss SA's new 'Buhle' crown symbolises change and bravery
When Zozibini Tunzi scooped the Miss SA title just over two months ago, she instantly became a pillar of inspiration by encouraging black women to embrace their natural beauty.
Zozibini's decision to enter the pageant without a weave and to rock her natural pixie cut instead started a movement.
So it's fitting that the crown made for this year's pageant embodies Zozibini's vision.
In an Instagram post, Zozi opened up about how special it is for her to be the first Miss SA to wear the new crown, dubbed Buhle.
"The introduction of the new crown symbolises so much to me. It stands for a new dawn. It symbolises change and bravery," she wrote.
Zozi reiterated that she's passionate about breaking beauty stereotypes.
"I believe in inclusion and representation in every shape and form, and with the help of {Miss SA], I am well on my way. Ubuhle bethingo lenkosazana - the beauty of the rainbow. Women are multi-faceted, just like the rainbow. We are not one-dimensional. We come in all shapes, sizes and shades. One thing we all have in common is that we're powerful and we are queens."
