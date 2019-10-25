DBN Gogo: It’s tough to break through, but females can do 'yanos
In a year that has shown many of us flames, DBN Gogo is one of the best things to come out of 2019.
The DJ's star is on the rise, as her infectious beats take over the dance floor.
She told TshisaLIVE she is ready to be part of a female revolution in amapiano.
The star recently joined forces with vocalists Sandy and Kamo at the YFM LYFE 2019 concert in Pretoria.
She said the two were leading the way for female artists in the amapiano genre and she was humbled to be a part of the action.
“There are two or three really powerful amapiano vocalists in the country at the moment and they are it. It is really special to work with Kamo and Sandi, and join forces in a very male-dominated genre.”
She said making a name in the genre was not easy and female artists faced many difficulties, but the sound always won.
“It is tough to break through, but they show that women can do amapiano and do it well. At the end of the day, if your music is good, you will be heard and appreciated.”
The star is set to cap a great 2019 with a performance at the prestigious Afropunk concert in Johannesburg.
The DJ said she was excited for the gig and grateful every time she played for her fans.
“There are so many amazing things that have happened this year; playing in Tanzania, playing in my hometown. This year has just been crazy. Even with LYFE, they dropped the line-up and fans told them they would not come if I was not on the line-up, and they eventually put me on the line-up. It was really humbling.”