DBN Gogo: It’s tough to break through, but females can do 'yanos

In a year that has shown many of us flames, DBN Gogo is one of the best things to come out of 2019.

The DJ's star is on the rise, as her infectious beats take over the dance floor.

She told TshisaLIVE she is ready to be part of a female revolution in amapiano.

The star recently joined forces with vocalists Sandy and Kamo at the YFM LYFE 2019 concert in Pretoria.

She said the two were leading the way for female artists in the amapiano genre and she was humbled to be a part of the action.