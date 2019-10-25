TshisaLIVE

Fikile Mbalula is on AKA's 'Forbes list' and he loves it

25 October 2019 - 13:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula might score a free pair from AKA's SneAKA collab with Reebok.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Rapper AKA's sneaker line, The SneAKA, which is a collaboration between him and Reebok, will launch on Saturday, October 26 2019 and some peeps, including the self-proclaimed “minister of ministers” Fikile Mbalula might have scored a pre-launch pair.

The rapper took to Twitter to share a picture of a stack of sneaker boxes, each with names of celebrities on them.

Included are DJ Tira, Thando Thabethe and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. A clearly flattered Mbalula shared the tweet, saying he made it to “the Forbes list”. 

