Fikile Mbalula is on AKA's 'Forbes list' and he loves it
25 October 2019 - 13:32
Rapper AKA's sneaker line, The SneAKA, which is a collaboration between him and Reebok, will launch on Saturday, October 26 2019 and some peeps, including the self-proclaimed “minister of ministers” Fikile Mbalula might have scored a pre-launch pair.
The rapper took to Twitter to share a picture of a stack of sneaker boxes, each with names of celebrities on them.
Included are DJ Tira, Thando Thabethe and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. A clearly flattered Mbalula shared the tweet, saying he made it to “the Forbes list”.
I see, I made the Forbes List 🔥 https://t.co/1gfOD4wFeC— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 24, 2019