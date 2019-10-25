'He had an incredible heart' - Nelisiwe Sibiya pays tribute to Andile Gumbi

The death of actor Andile Gumbi has sent shock waves across Mzansi, with friends and fans flocking to social media to pay tribute to the young star.

The star died in an Israeli hospital on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

Andile was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time, with the production confirming that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

“On behalf of Mrs Gumbi and family, it is with profound sadness that we share the news that our beloved Andile passed away this morning. Andile received the best medical care possible,” a statement from the family read.

The actor was best known for his roles on Isibaya and The Lion King, but also performed in Sarafina alongside Nelisiwe Sibiya.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nelisiwe said she was shocked by the news of Andile's death and paid tribute to his “incredible heart”.

“We used to drive together after rehearsals. He had an incredible heart. He had done so much but he never made us feel like he was bigger than you. He always inspired me. If I had one more moment with him I would want to thank him for being real and for being my brother,” she said.

Nelisiwe said Andile gave her the courage to pursue her dream of acting after seeing her perform.

“I owe so much to him. He told me that I could do it. It inspired me to go to auditions and to chase my dream. It meant so much to me that someone I looked up to believed in my talent.”

Social media was filled with tributes to the actor, with celebs and fans sharing their heartbreak at the news of his death.