Minnie Dlamini steps out for the first time since her brother’s death

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has made her first public appearance since the death of her brother Khosini last month.

Khosini died in September after being admitted to ICU for several weeks suffering a brain aneurysm.

Minnie has been picking up the pieces of her life since and earlier this week made her first public appearance at E! Entertainment's Celebrity Game Night event.

The TV personality wore a short white dress with her cute pixie cut and put on a brave smile for the camera.