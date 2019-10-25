Minnie Dlamini steps out for the first time since her brother’s death
TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has made her first public appearance since the death of her brother Khosini last month.
Khosini died in September after being admitted to ICU for several weeks suffering a brain aneurysm.
Minnie has been picking up the pieces of her life since and earlier this week made her first public appearance at E! Entertainment's Celebrity Game Night event.
The TV personality wore a short white dress with her cute pixie cut and put on a brave smile for the camera.
Despite the smile, Minnie told fans that she was still struggling.
Taking to Twitter she also recounted a chat with a journalist who asked her about her brother and opened up about the scrutiny of the media.
“I get it journalists have a job to do but it's my first time out since his passing. I don't want to talk about it but also it's too soon. My job is to show up and I will but I'm still hurting.”
She went on to thank everyone who has supported her during her period of mourning.
“To everyone that has been in my corner supporting me, thank you. The calls, the messages, the prayers and the visits. I appreciate my tribe. This moment has shown me how much love surrounds me and I can't thank God enough for all of you.”
To everyone that has been in my corner supporting me thank you. The calls, the messages, the prayers and the visits I appreciate my tribe. This moment has shown me how much love surrounds me and I can't thank God enough for all of you ❤ Ngiyabonga 🙏🏾— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) October 23, 2019