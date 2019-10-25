TshisaLIVE

No arrest yet in Abigail Kubeka 'assault' case

25 October 2019 - 10:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Abigail Kubeka was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver in Soweto last week.
Abigail Kubeka was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver in Soweto last week.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander

Veteran singer Abigail Kubeka is recovering after she was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver last week.

A picture of the star's injured face was posted on social media on Thursday. She has black marks near her eyes and a swollen lip.

According to Sowetan, the star was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto on October 16. A source told the publication that the driver allegedly punched Kubeka while she was trying to apologise.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that  Orlando police were investigating a case of common assault, but could not confirm the identity of the complainant.

Mathapelo said no arrest had been made.

“We are still investigating the matter and will issue a statement when there is an update on the case,” she said.

Attempts to contact Kubeka and her management for  comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

A Twitter post shows Kubeka's injuries.
A Twitter post shows Kubeka's injuries.
Image: Via Dennyboy Madiro's Twitter

MORE

WATCH | Somizi, Abigail Kubeka & others remake Johnny Clegg's 'The Crossing'

50 artists have teamed up for the tribute.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

WATCH: Hamba kahle! Fitting final farewell for Bra Joe Mafela

Hundreds of mourners united in prayer, song and dance at the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus to bid a final farewell to veteran actor Joe ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH: Abigail Kubeka's emotional musical tribute to Thandi Klaasen will give you goose bumps

Veteran actress and musician Abigail Kubeka touched the hearts of many mourners at the funeral of Thandi Klaasen on Friday when she sang a final ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi Magic slams Idols SA 'vote-rigging' claims after Virginia's elimination TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Black Coffee in studio with Kelly Rowland and Da Capo TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA challenges Burna Boy to 'pull up' on him, while Twitter labels Naija star a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X