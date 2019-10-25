No arrest yet in Abigail Kubeka 'assault' case

According to Sowetan, the star was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto on October 16. A source told the publication that the driver allegedly punched Kubeka while she was trying to apologise.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that Orlando police were investigating a case of common assault, but could not confirm the identity of the complainant.

Mathapelo said no arrest had been made.

“We are still investigating the matter and will issue a statement when there is an update on the case,” she said.

Attempts to contact Kubeka and her management for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.