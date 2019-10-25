Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang
Ntsiki Mazwai had the internet in chaos mode on Thursday, when she compared Bonang Matheba and Zodwa Wabantu, saying the dancer was a “bigger force”.
Ntsiki has been throwing shade at Queen B, but took it to a whole new level when she said Bonang would not have the same impact without her Woolworths deal.
Ntsiki went on to compare Bonang to Zodwa, who she said would not lose any shine if she lost a deal.
“It's gonna hurt you when I tell you that Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang because when you take Woolworths away from Bonang what do you have??? No deal you can take away from Zodwa. She will continue,” Ntsiki wrote.
It's gonna hurt you when I tell you that Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang because when you take Woolworths away from Bonang what do you have??? No deal you can take away from Zodwa.....she will continue— #Qhawe 25 October 2019 (@ntsikimazwai) October 24, 2019
The artist also took aim at Black Coffee.
Do you think that Black Coffee is an exceptionally unique Dj and any Dj with his skill will reach his level of success ......or does that level of success come with White Capital Affiliation and Handlement? I will give you a moment to unpack this.— #Qhawe 25 October 2019 (@ntsikimazwai) October 24, 2019
Ntsiki faced the B-force firing squad for her comments, with even TV and radio host Andile Ncube slamming her on social media.
Andile said he had tried to engage with Ntsiki, but was blocked after he disagreed with her.
“What I was saying before I got blocked (wish you’d been grown up enough to engage instead) is that I don’t care who you rate as 'bigger' or even better, more talented etc but surely even you don’t believe what you’ve written about B* being just Woolworths! That’s rubbish!”
He added that “Bonang's achievements speak volumes” and should not be clouded by opinions paraded as fact.
What I was saying before I got blocked (wish you’d been grown up enough to engage instead) is that I don’t care who you rate as “bigger” or even better, more talented etc but surely even you don’t believe what you’ve written about B* being just Woolworths!!! that’s Rubbish!!! pic.twitter.com/eJ3rWOA3FY— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) October 24, 2019
Please tell Ntsiki that Whether you detest someone or have an unhealthy adoration for them does not change the facts! You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts! Bonang’s achievements speak volumes!!! https://t.co/uNZ6sFpSey— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) October 24, 2019
Others also criticised Ntsiki and urged tweeps to “just ignore her”.
If only people would stop commenting on Ntsiki Mazwai trolling tweets, stop entertaining her hle... pic.twitter.com/Xgwkp5BXBd— Mashiy’amahle ngath’azoshumayela❄️ (@DominicDeSavio) October 24, 2019
When you take Twitter away from Ntsiki what do you have???? pic.twitter.com/RZsQEGfepl— #AmINext (@Tsebi_Mohlaloga) October 24, 2019
@ntsikimazwai is releasing something small(a) nyana tomorrow so she needs to mention @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/xQvpN7wQCK— ProdigalWife💍👑 (@lee_onlylee) October 24, 2019
Ntsiki's comments come just days after the star threw shade at Bonang's Distraction by Bonang lingerie line and MCC range, House of BNG.
Ntsiki wrote: “I once asked ... does Bonang own the Distraction line and House of BNG or is it her name Woolworths is using? Because yazi, I'm seeing Mihlali.”
I once asked....does Bonang OWN the distraction line and house of BNG or is it her name Woolworths is using? Because yazi I'm seeing Mihlali.......— #Qhawe 25 October 2019 (@ntsikimazwai) October 19, 2019