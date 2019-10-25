TshisaLIVE

SAHRC shocked by 'barbaric attack' on Abigail Kubeka by taxi driver

25 October 2019 - 17:30 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
A Twitter post showed Kubeka's injuries.
A Twitter post showed Kubeka's injuries.
Image: Twitter/Dennyboy Madiro

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has vowed to reach out to actress and musician Abigail Kubeka who was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver. 

The commission said it had learnt with shock, through media reports, that 74-year-old Kubeka was allegedly assaulted last week following a motor vehicle collision involving a taxi at a traffic circle near Orlando, Soweto.  

“It is alleged that the driver of the taxi alighted and assaulted Kubeka, with her being struck in the face and mouth,” said the commission on Friday.

It described the incident as a “barbaric act” and expressed concern at South Africa’s high rate of violence against women, often described as a “war on women”. 

“In a society built on the notion of Ubuntu and respect for elders, the assault against Kubeka flies in the face of the South African society we all wish to foster,” said the commission.

It said the incident could not be dismissed as “sporadic acts of criminality” but needed to be viewed within a concerning light of the lack of upholding and respecting of basic human rights of all.

“The SAHRC will be looking into the matter and reach out to Kubeka and establish if she needs any further assistance with the matter,” it said in a statement.

It called on law enforcement officials to leave no stone unturned in conducting a full criminal investigation and bringing the perpetrator to book.

MORE

No arrest yet in Abigail Kubeka 'assault' case

'We are still investigating the matter and will issue a statement when there is an update on the case. There have been no arrests yet'
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

AfriForum to prosecute former Sars boss Tom Moyane for alleged 'ninja-like' assault

AfriForum confirmed on Thursday that it would privately prosecute former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane for an alleged ...
News
1 day ago

Police constables arrested after 'fatal beating' of man in Joburg holding cells

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested four police constables on Friday in connection with the death of a man in police ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA actor Andile Gumbi fights for his life in ICU after heart attack TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi Magic slams Idols SA 'vote-rigging' claims after Virginia's elimination TshisaLIVE
  5. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X