SAHRC shocked by 'barbaric attack' on Abigail Kubeka by taxi driver

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has vowed to reach out to actress and musician Abigail Kubeka who was allegedly assaulted by a taxi driver.

The commission said it had learnt with shock, through media reports, that 74-year-old Kubeka was allegedly assaulted last week following a motor vehicle collision involving a taxi at a traffic circle near Orlando, Soweto.

“It is alleged that the driver of the taxi alighted and assaulted Kubeka, with her being struck in the face and mouth,” said the commission on Friday.

It described the incident as a “barbaric act” and expressed concern at South Africa’s high rate of violence against women, often described as a “war on women”.

“In a society built on the notion of Ubuntu and respect for elders, the assault against Kubeka flies in the face of the South African society we all wish to foster,” said the commission.

It said the incident could not be dismissed as “sporadic acts of criminality” but needed to be viewed within a concerning light of the lack of upholding and respecting of basic human rights of all.

“The SAHRC will be looking into the matter and reach out to Kubeka and establish if she needs any further assistance with the matter,” it said in a statement.

It called on law enforcement officials to leave no stone unturned in conducting a full criminal investigation and bringing the perpetrator to book.