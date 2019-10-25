WATCH | 4 moments when Andile Gumbi stole Mzansi's heart

As Mzansi struggles to come to terms with the death of actor Andile Gumbi, moments from the actors life have been shared by friends and fans in tribute to the star.

Andile died in an Israeli hospital on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

The star was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time, with the production confirming that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

“On behalf of Mrs Gumbi and the family: it is with profound sadness that we share the news that our beloved Andile passed away this morning. Andile received the best medical care possible,” a statement from the family read.

The actor, best known for his roles on Isibaya and The Lion King, was celebrated for his incredible talent.

Here are four moments that Mzansi will always remember.