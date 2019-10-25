WATCH | Black Coffee’s reaction to seeing himself on a billboard is everything!

If one were to ask who 2019 belonged to, many would say Black Coffee, who's been making all the right moves on these international streets.

The ultimate SA party-starter and world-renowned producer was driving in the streets of Los Angeles, US, when he stumbled upon a pic of himself on a billboard.

In a video on social media, Black Coffee said: “I think I know that guy over there, I know you, dude. I know you,” he excitedly said, as he drove past the billboard.