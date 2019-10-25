WATCH | Black Coffee’s reaction to seeing himself on a billboard is everything!
'I like the fact that you make success look so easy and effortless. Stay winning. May our dreams become a reality'
If one were to ask who 2019 belonged to, many would say Black Coffee, who's been making all the right moves on these international streets.
The ultimate SA party-starter and world-renowned producer was driving in the streets of Los Angeles, US, when he stumbled upon a pic of himself on a billboard.
In a video on social media, Black Coffee said: “I think I know that guy over there, I know you, dude. I know you,” he excitedly said, as he drove past the billboard.
Last month, the DJ appeared in a video with Usher on a billboard in New York's famous Times Square.
It was to promote the pair's hit song, LaLaLa, which has had everyone stannin TF about!
Me: God in my life time I'd like to leave people better than I found them with Music....I just wanna make and play Music.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 11, 2019
God : pic.twitter.com/tMoDOesJsW
This is not the first time Black Coffee has been on a billboard in LA. In May, the Your Eyes hitmaker featured on one advertising his residency at Wynn, a luxury resort in the city.
Out on the streets of LA.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿#believe pic.twitter.com/3R2yntR6ar— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 16, 2018
As always, his Mzansi fans were inspired and stanned over what a legend he was.
Like the fact that you make success look so easy and effortless. Stay winning.— olwethu mtikitiki (@MtikitikiO) October 25, 2019
May our dreams become a reality.
Ntwan you got billboards in a foreign country pic.twitter.com/YmaLq25Ib9— Njabulo Sidwell (@NjabuloSidwell) October 25, 2019
You are a true African child. We can do this. I sometimes lose hope 💔 but in you we belive ❤.— Randy (@CliveTshivhase) October 25, 2019
It's tough jerrr!!!😏
The dude looks so familiar, I think I know him too 😜🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🤲🤲🤲— Extraterrestrial™ 🇿🇦 (@SimtoxDj) October 25, 2019
Nothing will ever take this from you bra, well constructed, well remoted by God... You are the legendary, God is sending strong message using you... You make us believe when we face hardship... You came from nothing to this... 🇿🇦— Onneile MadP Moleiks (@Onneile20) October 25, 2019
Discipline and respect open doors. Thank you so much for bringing hope to the next generation 💖🙏— SCE (@SCE42653766) October 25, 2019