WATCH | Solo on falling in love with Dineo: It was effortless

Love is a beautiful thing and for rapper Solo, loving his wife Dineo is effortless even after seven years of being together.

In an interview with Slikour on Slikour On Life, Solo explained that the parameters he and Dineo set from the beginning were what kept them going in their relationship.

“Very early in our relationship, we set very similar parameters, we were like, 'Okay, look. I don't have time for games. These are all my ambitions and what I'm chasing', so it would need to be all energy to be reciprocated for any of it to work and I think that was what it was for us.”

Solo also explained that the pair made it clear from the start what their intentions were.

When asked how he knew he was with the right person, Solo said it is important to trust your gut feeling.

“My previous relationship before this one, as much as I kept trying at it, I knew that this... wasn't it. You feel that I'm definitely forcing sh*t here. And it wasn't that this time around, it was quite effortless.”

Solo tied the knot with his long-term boo at a white wedding in September at Embassy Hill in Constantia Valley, Cape Town.

The couple, however, traditionally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May.

In an interview with True Love magazine, Solo and Dineo opened up about their wedding and love story. They revealed how important their ancestors and their callings were to the process.

“A message was conveyed to me through a dream, saying we first had to get our ancestors acquainted with each other. This would, in turn, help them co-exist peacefully going forward,” Solo said.

Seeing that they both have a calling to be traditional healers, the pair both paid lobola for each other to avoid friction between the two sides of their ancestral families.

Solo hinted at this in a social media post in December last year, when he revealed he had sent a delegation to negotiate lobola for Dineo.