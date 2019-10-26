David Tlale deeply misses his mom

David Tlale is trying to pick up the pieces since his mom's death in August.

The fashion designer's mom, Joyce Tlale died after a short illness.

David often referred to his mother as his biggest muse and supporter, and naturally he's grappling to deal with the loss.

"The void you left ma can can never be filled by anything or anyone. Your love, your hugs, your laughter, your candid spirit, just hearing you say #kuzolungamntanami is missed so dearly. Now that you live in me, guide me and hold my hand as I journey through this life," he caption a snap of them together in happier times.