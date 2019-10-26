TshisaLIVE

Davido is brimming with pride over the birth of his son

26 October 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Davido and his fiancé Chioma.
Davido and his fiancé Chioma.
Image: Instagram/Davido

Nigerian singing sensation Davido is overjoyed about becoming a father for the third time.

Davido and his fiancé Chioma Rowland welcomed their lil prince into the world last Sunday.

The singer gushed over his queen, labelling her a “strong wife”. 

He also revealed that they've named their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

Davido popped the question to Chioma surrounded by family and friends last month.

He shared a snap of the gorg pear-shaped diamond ring he got for her on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK 💎 #ASSURANCE2020

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

Idols SA dismisses rumours of 'violence or bullying' after Viggy's withdrawal

'Viggy and Virginia Qwabe confirm that they were not bullied in any way'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

ProVerb goes back to school: ‘It’s never too late to start a new path of success’

ProVerb puts in all the work. That's why he is where he is today!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

LISTEN | Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers: 'We are not promoting drugs'

Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers are heating up Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Kelly Khumalo says there were 'questionable' working conditions on Lebo Mathosa biopic

Whoa! 'Dirty' bathrooms led Kelly Khumalo to quit Lebo Mathosa role
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi Magic slams Idols SA 'vote-rigging' claims after Virginia's elimination TshisaLIVE
  4. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa on being compared to Bonang: Ntsiki's using me to fight her battles TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X