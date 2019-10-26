J'Something spoils his wifey with new wheels

J'Something and his wifey, Cordelia 'Coco' Godi are serious #relationshipgoals.

The couple who have been together for years apparently secretly tied the knot in 2016 after J paid lobola for Coco in 2015.

Even though they were initially coy when it came to their romance, they've since done a 360 and regularly flaunt their love.

And, rightfully so!

The lovebirds recently celebrated their anniversary and J spoilt his queen with a brand new ride.

"Happy anniversary boo. I hope you enjoy your new whip. I love you to the moon and back," the singer captioned a pic of Coco in the car.