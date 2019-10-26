TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Trust Zodwa Wabantu to add some fun to working out

26 October 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zodwa Wabantu knows how to have fun in any situation.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Everyone knows that working out can be a total chore sometimes. 

But in true Zodwa style, she found a way to work out and still have fun. 

Zodwa shared a video of herself working out on the treadmill, as like most of us she wants to be ready for Dezemba. 

The dancer, however cranked up the music and tackled the treadmill as if it was a dance floor. 

That way you feel like you're partying and getting a workout at the same time. 

Thanks Zodwa! 

Ijimaphi le Weight😉😂😂😂😂😂 Ready😜

