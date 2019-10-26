WATCH | US radio host Charlamagne Tha God praises Bonang for her boss moves

There's no doubt that Bonang Matheba is slaying at this life thing not just here but abroad as well.

And, Queen B's boss moves are hard to ignore.

Even US radio host Charlamagne Tha God agrees that B is living her best life.

The radio jock gave props to Bonang during a segment on his podcast, The Brilliant Idiots with comedian Andrew Schulz.

He spoke about B's reality show, her MCC range and the countless magazine covers she's graced.

"When you go to her Gram, she is living!," he said.

Charlamagne added that Mzansi's celebs look like they're doing way better than most people in the States.