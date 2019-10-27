Busiswa is on that Dolly Parton level and here's why

When inspiration hits you just have to let it flow and produce hit after hit, just ask Busiswa who wrote two chart-toppers in one night.

The hitmaker has BEEN coming at us with the bangers and is no doubt one of the most popular musicians in Mzansi.

But did you know that sis recorded two of those bangers: Bazoyenza and Midnight Starring, were written on the same night.

What a night? Right!

The muso made the revelation this week while responding to a tweet about Dolly Parton writing two of her classics in an evening.