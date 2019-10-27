Busiswa is on that Dolly Parton level and here's why
When inspiration hits you just have to let it flow and produce hit after hit, just ask Busiswa who wrote two chart-toppers in one night.
The hitmaker has BEEN coming at us with the bangers and is no doubt one of the most popular musicians in Mzansi.
But did you know that sis recorded two of those bangers: Bazoyenza and Midnight Starring, were written on the same night.
What a night? Right!
The muso made the revelation this week while responding to a tweet about Dolly Parton writing two of her classics in an evening.
Hhaybo I also wrote Bazoyenza & Midnite Starring on the same night😁 #LegendStatusLoading https://t.co/dBnUltEvjG— #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) October 23, 2019
Busiswa joked that legend status was now loading.
She also brushed aside tweeps who said that Dolly's tracks were “decade years' classics” and said it was all about the timeless vibe.
But if you did simple maths you can know the meaning of 'decade' but still not understand the gradient of this greatness on the hypotenuse of life🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/Ar5pCns1DP— #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) October 23, 2019