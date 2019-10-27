Connie Ferguson’s pops is fit AF!

So that is where sis Connie gets her fitness game.

Connie Ferguson is slaying hard at the gym game and kicking butt in the ring, but did you know that all those crazy moves run in the family?

You see, Connie's pops is a Sensei. Sensei Fish Tuelo Masilo.

The karate king recently made it on to Connie's Instagram page as her Man Crush Monday.

Malume “Black Cat” is 83 years old and was a champ back in his day.

“At age 83, with all the niggles that naturally come with old age, he’s still as active as ever. Known as the 'Black Cat' in his boxing days back in the 60’s and 70’s, his love for sports, especially karate and boxing, is what keeps him young at heart and a joy to be around!” she wrote, alongside snaps of malume.

She credited him with instilling discipline and a love for physical activity in her.

“He has instilled in me the discipline and innate love for physical activity! I am my father's legacy. I love you Sensei.”