TshisaLIVE

SK Khoza on embracing your scars

27 October 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
SK Khoza is out here dropping pearls of wisdom.
SK Khoza is out here dropping pearls of wisdom.
Image: Instagram/SK Khoza

Actor SK Khoza has some words of wisdom to share with fans. 

The star took to Instagram to share a topless snap of himself. 

And, you're forgiven for noticing that chiseled body before anything else because it's hard to ignore. 

However, SK has a deeper message attached to this post. 

He wants to remind fans to embrace your scars as a remembrance of the hardships you've overcome. 

“Be proud of all the scars on your body, each one tells your story and holds a lifetime’s worth of lessons," he said. 

Fellow actor Matli Mohapeloa echoed the sentiments and added to it.

"It also means whatever tried to harm you failed," he said. 

Kelly Khumalo says there were 'questionable' working conditions on Lebo Mathosa biopic

Whoa! 'Dirty' bathrooms led Kelly Khumalo to quit Lebo Mathosa role
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Sir Elton John shades The Lion King remake

Elton thinks the new film is a bit of a lame-fest.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

LISTEN | Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers: 'We are not promoting drugs'

Labantwana Ama Uber hitmakers are heating up Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LISTEN | Celebs stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community

'LGBTQIA doesn't need acceptance, they are human just like anyone'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa on being compared to Bonang: Ntsiki's using me to fight her battles TshisaLIVE
  4. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi Magic slams Idols SA 'vote-rigging' claims after Virginia's elimination TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X