TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lebo M performing with the Drakensberg Boys Choir will give you goosies

27 October 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Lebo M celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Lion King in London with an incredible performance with the Drakensberg Boys Choir.
Lebo M celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Lion King in London with an incredible performance with the Drakensberg Boys Choir.
Image: Via Lebo M's Instagram

A video of the legendary South African composer Lebo M performing with the Drakensberg Boys Choir is unity personified.

The composer gave an incredibly chilling surprise performance with the popular boys choir in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Lion King in London.

The choir were looking forward to watching The Lion King in the West End. Instead, they were invited to take part on stage in the world-famous musical’s 20th anniversary performance at the Lyceum Theatre.

Lebo M has been involved with the theatre production since the original 1994 animated film and through the numerous stage productions around the globe all the way up to the film’s live-action remake 25 years later.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sir Elton John shades The Lion King remake

Elton thinks the new film is a bit of a lame-fest.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'The M stands for marriage' - SA reacts to news Lebo M could wed for 5th time

If it makes him happy, why not?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

What's on the director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir's playlist?

Conductor and composer Ralf Schmitt fills us in on what he's been watching, reading and listening to lately
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa on being compared to Bonang: Ntsiki's using me to fight her battles TshisaLIVE
  4. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X