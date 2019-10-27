WATCH | Lebo M performing with the Drakensberg Boys Choir will give you goosies

A video of the legendary South African composer Lebo M performing with the Drakensberg Boys Choir is unity personified.

The composer gave an incredibly chilling surprise performance with the popular boys choir in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Lion King in London.

The choir were looking forward to watching The Lion King in the West End. Instead, they were invited to take part on stage in the world-famous musical’s 20th anniversary performance at the Lyceum Theatre.