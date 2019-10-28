Abigail Kubeka hopes for justice after 'assault': I feared the worst
Abigail Kubeka is grateful to have escaped an alleged assault by a taxi driver with only a black eye and swollen lip, and is pinning her hopes on police to help her find justice.
The star was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto two weeks ago while on her way to work.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Abigail said she had just merged into a traffic circle when a taxi squeezed in front of her car and the two vehicles collided.
She said she couldn't believe it when the driver climbed out of his car, confronted her while she was seated in hers and allegedly hit her.
“Imagine you get a big fist to the face at 20 minutes to seven in the morning. You don't know if you are dreaming or not. I don't think even Cassius Clay received a blow like that. It was so heavy. He was still coming, he was so aggressive. People had to restrain him. It was like he was trying to fight another man.
Abigail said she feared the worst when the man allegedly assaulted her.
“I feared the worst. I am OK now. I have to be. It is all behind me. It could have been a lot worse. Worse has happened to a lot of people. I have to be strong.”
Abigail said violence had become a national crisis and needed to be defeated in the same way apartheid had.
“There is a monster growing in the country at the moment, a monster of violence and lawlessness. The only way to defeat it is to come together like we did during apartheid. We have to come together and fight. Our country has become lawless and we need to go back to the drawing board.”
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that Orlando police were investigating a case of common assault, but could not confirm the identity of the complainant.
Mathapelo said no arrest had been made.
Abigail said she was hopeful the law would deal with her alleged abuser.
“I want the police to sort it out. If nothing comes of it, it will be normal in this country. Still, I have done my part. I have not remained silent. I have let people know and now we will see what happens.”