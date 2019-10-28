Celebs applaud Springboks for making it to the Rugby World Cup final

From TV personality Bonang to rapper AKA, Mzansi celebs have been beaming with joy after the Springboks made it to the finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The Springboks claimed a 19-16 win against Wales to reach their third final.

The Boks will face England in the final on 2 November in Yokohama, Japan.

TimesLIVE reported that Springboks' coach Rassie Erasmus said he that the team has what it takes to win the final.

“I think we are in with a chance. We have a six-day turnaround. I’m not 100 percent sure whether the Rugby World Cup final will be won by a very expansive game plan.

“It might be. I might be wrong. But we’ll go and grind it out‚” he said