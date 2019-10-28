Celebs applaud Springboks for making it to the Rugby World Cup final
From TV personality Bonang to rapper AKA, Mzansi celebs have been beaming with joy after the Springboks made it to the finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
The Springboks claimed a 19-16 win against Wales to reach their third final.
The Boks will face England in the final on 2 November in Yokohama, Japan.
TimesLIVE reported that Springboks' coach Rassie Erasmus said he that the team has what it takes to win the final.
“I think we are in with a chance. We have a six-day turnaround. I’m not 100 percent sure whether the Rugby World Cup final will be won by a very expansive game plan.
“It might be. I might be wrong. But we’ll go and grind it out‚” he said
The win saw the national rugby team making the top trending list on Twitter as Mzansi took to the platform to shared their feelings of great pride.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
We are WITHIN! Re tsene!! Haaaaaaaaay!! @Springboks #RWC2019 #RSAvWAL I’m so happy 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😢😢🇿🇦💪🏾😎 OMMMMMGGGG! ❤️💕🇿🇦🇿🇦💐— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 27, 2019
Congratulations captain Siyamthanda Kolisi and your team of @Springboks warriors. One more game and you’ll be champions of the world! #Believe #StrongerTogether #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/H1FEZixLb0— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) October 27, 2019
ons is binnekant! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #rwc2019 https://t.co/tJ0VHV9Kiv— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) October 27, 2019
Well done #Springboks. Now go get the World Cup at the finals .We remain right behind you. #RWC2019 @Springboks pic.twitter.com/LiHOuVd8aS— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) October 27, 2019
Yes #Springboks made it to the final! https://t.co/StHNbUDU77— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) October 27, 2019
#Springboks are playing England in the final. We have a 100% record against England in the finals. We also have a 100% record in Rugby World Cup finals. #RugbyWorldCup19— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 27, 2019