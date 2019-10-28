TshisaLIVE

Celebs applaud Springboks for making it to the Rugby World Cup final

28 October 2019 - 10:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
TV personality Bonang was one of many South African celebrities who expressed their joy about the Springbok team beating Wales to head into the final Rugby World Cup match against England on Saturday.
TV personality Bonang was one of many South African celebrities who expressed their joy about the Springbok team beating Wales to head into the final Rugby World Cup match against England on Saturday.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

From TV personality Bonang to rapper AKA, Mzansi celebs have been beaming with joy after the Springboks made it to the finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The Springboks claimed a 19-16 win against Wales to reach their third final.

The Boks will face England in the final on 2 November in Yokohama, Japan.

TimesLIVE reported that Springboks' coach Rassie Erasmus said he that the team has what it takes to win the final.

“I think we are in with a chance. We have a six-day turnaround. I’m not 100 percent sure whether the Rugby World Cup final will be won by a very expansive game plan.

“It might be. I might be wrong. But we’ll go and grind it out‚” he said

'I think we are in with a chance‚' says Bok coach Erasmus ahead of final against England

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus almost bristled when told that Wales coach Warren Gatland had suggested his team had better introduce some enterprise ...
Sport
21 hours ago

The win saw the national rugby team making the top trending list on Twitter as Mzansi took to the platform to shared their feelings of great pride.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

Springboks prepare to battle Wales with a place in the World Cup final up for grabs

The Springboks face Wales in Yokohama on Sunday with a place in the Rugby World Cup final against England up for grabs.
Sport
1 day ago

Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I didn't have a TV at home'

The last time the Springboks played in a Rugby World Cup final their current captain Siya Kolisi watched it in a tavern.
Sport
21 hours ago

'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks reach final

South Africans toasted the Springboks on Sunday after coach Rassie Erasmus' charges beat Wales 19-16 in a nail-biting semifinal in Yokohama to book ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa on being compared to Bonang: Ntsiki's using me to fight her battles TshisaLIVE
  3. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
X