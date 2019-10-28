Here's what the streets think of Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng promo poster
With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated #FillUpRoyalBafokeng, diehard Cassper Nyovest fans can't wait for the mother of all concerts.
On Monday afternoon, Cassper shared a poster for the event on social media.
It features the rapper flexing his toned body and holding a mic.
The poster took the concert's theme, “homecoming”, to another inspiring level, showing how much pride Cassper has for his roots.
Some felt he was going for a “back-to-your-roots” look on the poster. Others commended him for hosting the concert in his hometown.
The poster is out!!! #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/kLeaRtLUuh— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 28, 2019
Fans pointed out that there were no sponsors listed on the poster and Cassper explained that it was difficult to get brands on board.
“I struggle with sponsors every year with Fill up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now, but nah. It's hard for a black entrepreneur in SA, bro. It's so hard! But we soldier on! 15 December, we #FillUpRoyalBafokeng!”
I struggle with Sponsors every year with Fill up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now but nah, its hard for a black entrepreneur in SA bro. It's so hard!!!! But we soldier on!!! 15 December, we #FillUpRoyalBafokeng !!!! https://t.co/XgfwmBoc6g— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 28, 2019
Last year, Cassper revealed how he had lost millions in potential sponsorships and broken promises after #FillUpMosesMabhida.
In the hours leading up to the show, the rapper opened his heart to fans and revealed how the show had nearly been canned five times because of fights to get support for it.
“Wish I could tell you half the things we go through trying to put together a show like this. The saddest thing for me is that I’m having to fight against black people who have the power to either help me do this show or make sure it doesn’t happen. All I have is the fans really.”
Despite Cassper's struggles, his fans are excited that he heard their call for another concert and made their feelings known in memes and posts on social media.
You 1st made selling out platinum a trend— GhettoFabolousFilms (@Sphephelo_film) October 28, 2019
Then selling out shows
Going overseas for those interviews
You are a true legend I hope they can give you your flowers while you can still smell em
King Mufasa
We in full support here in rusty abuti we can't wait pic.twitter.com/tLulLRAdMX— 😍Hazel🌰.i.follow.back💃 (@NGalaletsang) October 28, 2019
Yay! Re tsene! We are within! Ons is binnekant! #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/XgDj1ShZPf— 18 August ❤️ (@leratosentsho19) October 28, 2019
Can’t wait to have as much fun as I did at Global Citizen Festival when you came out and performed 🔥🔥 Legendary. I came out of the food line just for that 😂😂— YT: Kea Mooketsi (@keamo_mooketsi) October 28, 2019
#WhatsOnYourCan Well done on @casspernyovest for going solo on this one without Sponsors because they wouldn't meet his demands as a young black entrepreneur. Just make sure you show them that you don't need headline sponsors to pull this one up. #FillUpRoyalBafokeng 😊— Ayanda Ten_ten (@AyandaMbatha4) October 28, 2019
THEN WE CHANGE AVIs#FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/Tzs8fcKFbO— Tshepo (@TallTee6) October 28, 2019
Tickets for the show at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West range from R100 to R400 (golden circle), and you can get them here.