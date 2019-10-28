TshisaLIVE

Here's what the streets think of Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng promo poster

28 October 2019 - 13:49 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest is super-ready for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated #FillUpRoyalBafokeng, diehard Cassper Nyovest fans can't wait for the mother of all concerts.

On Monday afternoon, Cassper shared a poster for the event on social media.

It features the rapper flexing his toned body and holding a mic.

The poster took the concert's theme, “homecoming”, to another inspiring level, showing how much pride Cassper has for his roots.

Some felt he was going for a “back-to-your-roots” look on the poster. Others commended him for hosting the concert in his hometown.

Fans pointed out that there were no sponsors listed on the poster and Cassper explained that it was difficult to get brands on board.

“I struggle with sponsors every year with Fill up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now, but nah. It's hard for a black entrepreneur in SA, bro. It's so hard! But we soldier on! 15 December, we #FillUpRoyalBafokeng!”

Last year, Cassper revealed how he had lost millions in potential sponsorships and broken promises after #FillUpMosesMabhida.

In the hours leading up to the show, the rapper opened his heart to fans and revealed how the show had nearly been canned five times because of fights to get support for it.

“Wish I could tell you half the things we go through trying to put together a show like this. The saddest thing for me is that I’m having to fight against black people who have the power to either help me do this show or make sure it doesn’t happen. All I have is the fans really.”

Despite Cassper's struggles, his fans are excited that he heard their call for another concert and made their feelings known in memes and posts on social media.

Tickets for the show at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West range from R100 to R400 (golden circle), and you can get them here.

