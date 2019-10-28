Here's what the streets think of Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng promo poster

With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated #FillUpRoyalBafokeng, diehard Cassper Nyovest fans can't wait for the mother of all concerts.

On Monday afternoon, Cassper shared a poster for the event on social media.

It features the rapper flexing his toned body and holding a mic.

The poster took the concert's theme, “homecoming”, to another inspiring level, showing how much pride Cassper has for his roots.

Some felt he was going for a “back-to-your-roots” look on the poster. Others commended him for hosting the concert in his hometown.